版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 6日 星期六 22:30 BJT

Deal will keep CBS programming on Dish network

WASHINGTON Dec 6 CBS Corp and Dish Network Corp have reached a multi-year agreement that will continue delivering the network's programming to Dish's 14 million subscribers, ending a dispute between the two companies.

A CBS statement on Saturday did not disclose the financial terms of the deal but said it will result in the dismissal of pending litigation between the companies.

Talks between Dish and CBS fell apart after two extensions to their contract's initial Nov. 20 expiration, which had allowed them to extend negotiations and keep CBS and its Sports Cable channel available to Dish subscribers.

On Friday, CBS said it would no longer be available to Dish viewers in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and other markets. (Writing by Bill Trott; editing by David Clarke)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐