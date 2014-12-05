版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 5日 星期五 08:18 BJT

BRIEF-CBS stays on Dish while negotiations continue

LOS ANGELES Dec 4 CBS statement: CBS remains on the air with Dish while negotiations progress into the evening (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)
