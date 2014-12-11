CBS extends contract with CEO Moonves by 2 years

Dec 11 CBS Corp said it extended its contract with veteran Chief Executive Leslie Moonves by two years.

Moonves' contract with the media company, which was due to expire in 2017, has now been extended through June 30, 2019.

Following the termination of his contract, Moonves will become an executive advisor to CBS for five years and will also have the option to start a production company within CBS. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)