UPDATE 1-CBS CEO Moonves says 'no active discussions' with Viacom

By Jessica Toonkel
Sept 15 CBS Corp is not in "active
discussions," about recombining with Viacom Inc, CBS
Chief Executive Leslie Moonves said on Thursday.
"We are never going to do something that is bad for CBS
shareholders," said Moonves, speaking at the Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference.
He declined to elaborate.
There has been increasing speculation among media industry
insiders that CBS and Viacom may recombine since Viacom's
controlling shareholder, Sumner Redstone, and his daughter,
Shari Redstone, won the battle for control for Viacom, resulting
in the departure of Viacom's former CEO Philippe Dauman last
month.
Viacom split from CBS in 2006. Through their privately held
movie theater company, National Amusements Inc, the Redstones
control 80 percent of the controlling shares of both CBS and
Viacom.
And Shari Redstone, who is also on the board of both CBS and
Viacom, has expressed interest in recombining the two companies,
according to two people familiar with the situation. A spokesman
for National Amusements declined to comment.
While Moonves dismissed the idea of active merger
discussions with CBS, he did say the company is open to
potential acquisitions if they make sense.
Specifically, CBS is interested in growing its CBS
television studio programming, he said. "That would be a focus
to get bigger," Moonves said.
Moonves was optimistic about the growth of its streaming All
Access platform, despite the launch delay of its
much-anticipated Star Trek series from early next year to May.
"I would rather it be a few months late and great than early
and not great," he said.
Moonves was equally optimistic about striking a deal with
the NFL to live stream football on All Access.
"We think a deal will happen in the not too distant future,"
he said.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel, Editing by Franklin Paul and
Cynthia Osterman)