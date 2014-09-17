CBS CEO Moonves aims to cut radio holdings in next year

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
NEW YORK, Sept 17 CBS Corp, which owns 126 radio stations in the United States, will seek to decrease that number to somewhere in the "high 80s, low 80s," Chief Executive Les Moonves said on Wednesday.
Moonves hopes for the decrease to happen "over the next year or so," he said at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference. He did not specify how the company would sell the radio assets. (Reporting By Sam Adams; Editing by David Gregorio)
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co