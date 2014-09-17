版本:
CBS CEO Moonves aims to cut radio holdings in next year

NEW YORK, Sept 17 CBS Corp, which owns 126 radio stations in the United States, will seek to decrease that number to somewhere in the "high 80s, low 80s," Chief Executive Les Moonves said on Wednesday.

Moonves hopes for the decrease to happen "over the next year or so," he said at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference. He did not specify how the company would sell the radio assets. (Reporting By Sam Adams; Editing by David Gregorio)
