CBS's quarterly revenue rises 10 percent

May 3 CBS Corp, the owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network, reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher ad sales driven by political spending and the Super Bowl.

The company, which also benefited from an extra NFL playoff game, said its net income rose to $473 million, or $1.02 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $394 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

CBS, home to shows such as "NCIS", "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "The Big Bang Theory", said its revenue rose to $3.85 billion from $3.5 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)