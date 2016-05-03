CBS's quarterly revenue rises 10 percent

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 CBS Corp, the owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network, reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher ad sales driven by political spending and the Super Bowl.
The company, which also benefited from an extra NFL playoff game, said its net income rose to $473 million, or $1.02 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $394 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.
CBS, home to shows such as "NCIS", "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "The Big Bang Theory", said its revenue rose to $3.85 billion from $3.5 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.