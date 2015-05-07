CBS profit hit by higher programming costs

BRIEF-GlycoMimetics qtrly net loss per share $0.34
* Glycomimetics reports program updates and first quarter 2017 results
May 7 CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network, reported a 14.7 percent fall in quarterly profit as sports and entertainment programming costs rose.
The company's net income from continuing operations fell to $394 million in the first quarter ended March 31 from $462 million, a year earlier.
Earnings per share were unchanged at 79 cents as the weighted average number of common shares outstanding declined.
Revenue fell about 2 percent to $3.50 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
May 8 Activist investor Elliot Management has taken a 15.3 percent stake in Gigamon Inc, which makes software to manage traffic online, according to a regulatory filing.
* Sinclair broadcast group to acquire tribune media company for approximately $3.9 billion