CBS Corp revenue rises 4.3 percent

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network, reported a 4.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by increase in fees from CBS-affiliated stations as well as growth from digital distribution platforms.
CBS, home to popular shows such as "Homeland" and "The Big Bang Theory", said revenue rose to $3.396 billion in the third quarter from $3.26 billion a year earlier.
Net income from continuing operations rose to $514 million, or $1.15 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $426 million, or 88 cents per share. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
