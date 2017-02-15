CBS Corp's quarterly profit falls 46.5 pct

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. television network, reported a 46.5 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt mainly by a one-time pension settlement charge.
The company's net income from continuing operations fell to $271 million, or 63 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $507 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.
The comparable quarter had included a gain from the sale of an internet business in China.
CBS, home to popular shows such as "NCIS" and "The Big Bang Theory", said revenue fell 2 percent to $3.52 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017