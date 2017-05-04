CBS revenue falls as ad sales dip in non-Super Bowl quarter

May 4 CBS Corp reported a 6.8 percent
fall in quarterly revenue from a year earlier, when the owner of
the most-watched U.S. TV network benefited from higher
advertising revenue from the Super Bowl and an extra NFL playoff
game.
However, net income from continuing operations rose to $454
million, or $1.09 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31
from $442 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier, the
company said on Thursday.
CBS's total revenue fell to $3.34 billion from $3.59
billion.
