CBS agrees to provide TV shows to Sony online streaming service

LOS ANGELES Nov 5 CBS, the most watched U.S. broadcast network, said it will provide its TV shows to Sony's announced cloud-based TV streaming service, joining Viacom Inc as content providers for the electronic giant's effort to create its own TV service.

CBS Corp CEO Leslie Moonves, speaking to analysts on a Wednesday conference call following the company's third-quarter earnings report, said Sony will pay "the highest sub fee" for its programs, which include such highly ranked programs as "CSI" and "The Big Bang Theory."

The company did not provide further details. (Reporting by Ronald Grover)
