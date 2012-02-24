New Issue-CBS Corp sells $700 mln notes

Feb 24 CBS Corp on Friday sold $700 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, RBS, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CBS CORPORATION AMT $700 MLN COUPON 3.375 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.095 FIRST PAY 09/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.483 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/02/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS