New Issue-CBS Corp sells $700 mln notes

Feb 24 CBS Corp on Friday 
 sold $700 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, RBS, and UBS
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: CBS CORPORATION 	
	
AMT $700 MLN    COUPON 3.375 PCT   MATURITY    03/01/2022   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.095   FIRST PAY   09/01/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.483 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/02/2012   	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 150 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

