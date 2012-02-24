New Issue-CBS Corp sells $700 mln notes

BRIEF-Singapore Technologies Engineering updates on arbitration involving U.S. marine unit
* St Engineering's U.S. marine subsidiary involved in arbitration proceedings
Feb 24 CBS Corp on Friday sold $700 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, RBS, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CBS CORPORATION AMT $700 MLN COUPON 3.375 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.095 FIRST PAY 09/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.483 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/02/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
* Spectra Energy Partners announces change in general partner and appointment of new directors and officers
Feb 27 U.S. regional lender F.N.B. Corp said on Monday it had received all required regulatory clearances for its proposed acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp .