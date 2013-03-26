CBS, Lionsgate form joint venture to operate TV Guide network

BRIEF-Grand Industrial Singapore unit plans to set up U.S. subsidiary
* Says its Singapore unit plans to set up subsidiary in the U.S.
March 26 CBS Corp and Lionsgate have formed a joint venture to operate the entertainment cable network TVGN and the website TVGuide.com, the companies announced on Tuesday.
CBS said it acquired the 50 percent stake in the cable network and website from One Equity Partners, the private equity investment arm of JPMorgan Chase. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but earlier reports said CBS was expected to pay about $100 million for the stake.
The partnership gives CBS, which already operates a sports network, an entree to an entertainment-focused cable channel.
"We're excited to bring CBS's programming and production assets to the venture, and work with Lionsgate to rebrand and grow a channel that will be increasingly valuable to our carriage partners," CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves said in a statement.
TVGN is available in more than 80 million homes.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 24 Germany's Federal Cartel Office said on Tuesday it had approved stake purchases in German digital mapping firm HERE by U.S. chip maker Intel and China's NavInfo.
WALLDORF, Jan 24 SAP will consider initiating share buybacks but plans to keep a lid on big acquisition deals, its chief executive said on Tuesday, saying that the German software company was confident that currently available merger targets were overpriced.