CBS buys New York rock station for its Sports Radio

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 8 CBS Corp is planning to buy a New York City FM rock station to broaden the reach of its sports content, the company said on Mo nday.
The broadcaster agreed to purchase Merlin Media's 101.9 FM for $75 million so it can simulcast Sports Radio 66 WFAN, which is currently only on AM radio.
"Sports is a very popular format and a huge growth category for our business," Dan Mason, president and CEO, CBS Radio, said in a statement.
WFAN was the first all-sports format station when it was founded in 1987 and is the flagship station for the New York Giants, New York Mets, Brooklyn Nets and New Jersey Devils.
CBS, which is the highest-rated U.S. broadcast channel with overall viewers, operates 126 radio stations.
