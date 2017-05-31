UPDATE 1-CBS anchor Pelley exiting the evening news broadcast

(Adds comments from Pelley, CBS News president)
LOS ANGELES May 31 CBS journalist Scott Pelley
will leave the evening news anchor chair and work full-time on
news magazine "60 Minutes," the network said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Anthony Mason will serve as interim anchor of "CBS Evening
News" beginning in the coming weeks, the statement said.
Pelley has anchored the evening news broadcast for six years
while also working as a correspondent for "60 Minutes," which he
joined in 2004. Both programs are broadcast on the CBS network,
a unit of CBS Corp.
"CBS has been great to me for nearly 30 years," Pelley said
in a statement. "I’m glad to accept this assignment with
continuing gratitude."
"60 Minutes," the highest-rated television news magazine,
will start its 50th season this fall. The milestone season for
the program "requires Scott's full contribution," CBS President
David Rhodes said.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese and
Jonathan Oatis)