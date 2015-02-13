CBS says more advertisers will pay for 7-day commercial viewing

LOS ANGELES Feb 12 CBS Corp is winning
a battle to convince more advertisers to pay for commercial
views that take place up to seven days after a program airs,
Chief Executive Leslie Moonves said, a sign of the power
broadcasters hold even as audiences embrace digital viewing
options.
When advertisers and CBS executives hammer out ad
commitments for fall programming during the spring "upfront"
selling season, more brands will make deals to pay for
commercials viewed up to seven days after a show airs. That
metric is known as C7.
"The C7 deals will be the most common currency," Moonves
told analysts on Thursday during a conference call following its
quarterly earnings report. "And there will also
be deals that are longer than C7."
Since 2007, most TV ad time has been bought and sold based
on "C3," a ratings measurement based of the average number of
commercial minutes watched during a program either live or
within three days of its airing.
As more people delay watching shows, CBS and other networks
have pushed advertisers to shift to a measurement that counts
later viewing. Advertisers had resisted, arguing in part that
some ads such promotions for a movie opening or weekend sale
become outdated in a few days.
At the same time, TV networks are fighting to keep
advertising dollars from shifting to digital outlets such as
Facebook Inc and Google Inc's YouTube that are
drawing younger viewers.
Moonves said broadcast TV networks still offer a big
advantage with the reach of their audience and that digital
platforms were competing more with niche cable networks. CBS is
the most-watched U.S. television network, with a stable of hits
including "NCIS," a drama that draws close to 20 million viewers
a week.
"To get the impressions that we are able to get, you talk to
the big advertisers, they can't live without us," he said.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)