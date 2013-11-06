版本:
2013年 11月 7日

CBS profit gains on higher TV-show licensing, advertising

LOS ANGELES Nov 6 CBS Corp recorded higher profit for the quarter that ended in September as the company collected more revenue from advertising and licensing of television shows.

CBS on Tuesday posted diluted earnings-per-share of 76 cents, up from 64 cents a year earlier. Its net earnings from continuing operations rose to $469 million, a 12 percent increase from $420 million in the same period last year.
