公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 8日 星期四

CBS profit rises in third quarter

LOS ANGELES Nov 7 CBS Corp reported higher profit for the third quarter as the company brought in more revenue from licensing and distribution fees at its broadcast and cable TV networks.

The company reported net earnings of $391 million, up from $338 million in the same quarter a year earlier. Adjusted diluted earnings per share reached 65 cents, CBS said.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $3.4 billion in the quarter.

