CBS profit rises in second quarter

LOS ANGELES Aug 2 CBS Corp on Thursday reported a higher quarterly profit as affiliate and subscription revenue rose at the company's cable and broadcast television networks.

Net income for the second quarter rose to $427 million, a gain of 8 percent from a year earlier. Earnings per share reached 65 cents, a 12 percent increase.

Overall revenue fell slightly to $3.5 billion, from $3.6 billion in the same quarter a year ago.