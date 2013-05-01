版本:
CBS profit gains on advertising and cable fee revenue

May 1 Broadcaster CBS Corp reported higher profit for the first quarter, helped by advertising during February's Super Bowl broadcast and a jump in revenue from cable channels.

Net earnings for the January through March period totaled $463 million, up from $394 million a year earlier, CBS said on Wednesday. Adjusted earnings per share reached 73 cents.
