UPDATE 4-Advertising, TV show licensing boost CBS profit

By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES Nov 6 CBS Corp recorded a
higher profit that met Wall Street expectations as the company
collected more revenue from advertising and the licensing of
television shows including hits "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "The
Good Wife."
CBS on Wednesday posted diluted earnings per share of 76
cents for the third quarter, in line with the average projection
of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company
reported 64 cents per share a year earlier.
Net earnings from continuing operations rose to $469
million, a 12 percent gain from $420 million in the same period
last year, the company said.
CBS will increase its share buybacks during the fourth
quarter, Chief Operating Officer Joseph Ianniello said on a
conference call with analysts. The company expects to have
repurchased $2.2 billion worth of stock this year when the
buybacks are complete, he said.
Shares of CBS, which have climbed 57 percent this year,
slipped 1.9 percent to $58.50 in after-hours trading, down from
their $59.62 close on the New York Stock Exchange.
Needham & Company analyst Laura Martin said CBS reported
strong results for the quarter across its businesses, including
growth in overseas sales of its TV shows.
"They're having a great year and are setting themselves up
for a strong 2014," Martin said.
The CBS broadcast network draws more overall viewers than
any other U.S. broadcast network with its stable of hits such as
"The Big Bang Theory" and "NCIS." The company also operates
Showtime and other cable channels, the publishing house Simon &
Schuster, and radio stations.
During the quarter, CBS stations went dark for a month on
Time Warner Cable systems in major markets as the two
companies battled over a new carriage agreement. Last week, Time
Warner Cable said it lost 304,000 net video customers during the
September quarter that included the blackout.
The dispute did not harm CBS earnings, Chief Executive
Leslie Moonves told analysts on Wednesday. "The fact is that the
blackout did not negatively affect our company's third quarter
results," Moonves said during the conference call.
Moonves said CBS secured higher payments from Time Warner
Cable, which will help accelerate the growth in retransmission
fees paid by cable and satellite TV operators to carry CBS.
"We're now tracking well ahead of the $1 billion dollars in
2017 that we've told you about in the past," he said.
For the just-ended quarter, advertising revenue rose 4
percent during the quarter, CBS said, including a 13 percent
gain at the CBS broadcast network. Content licensing and
distribution revenue climbed 18 percent, driven by sales of
dramas "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "The Good Wife."
CBS is pushing advertisers to pay for viewing of commercials
during shows that are watched within seven days of their
original airing, Moonves said. Now, most sponsors pay only for
viewers who watch commercials within three days when the viewers
play back shows through video-on-demand or on a digital video
recorder.
"More and more advertisers are agreeing with us and they are
making deals," Moonves said.