Thursday night football lifts CBS revenue

Feb 12 CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. television network, reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by its Thursday night football broadcasts.

The company's revenue increased to $3.68 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $3.57 billion a year earlier.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $402 million, from $422 million a year earlier.

But earnings per share rose to 77 cents from 69 cents as the weighted average number of common shares outstanding declined.

CBS won the rights to broadcast eight Thursday night NFL games during the 2014 season, giving it one of the most highly prized programs on a night coveted by advertisers. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Ted Kerr)