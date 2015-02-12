版本:
CBS CEO says company strong by itself, does not need partners

LOS ANGELES Feb 12 CBS Corp Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves, when asked if he was considering any potential mergers, said the media company is performing well on its own.

"We are feeling pretty strong about ourselves and don't need any partners," Moonves told analysts on a conference call on Thursday after the company released its quarterly results. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine. Editing by Andre Grenon)
