CBS chief: 'Not actively' shopping outdoor ad business

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LOS ANGELES Aug 2 CBS Corp is not looking to sell its outdoor advertising business but will consider any offers at the "right price," Chief Executive Les Moonves said on Thursday.
"We are not actively in the market to sell it. We are very pleased with how it's performing," Moonves told analysts on a conference call following the company's quarterly earnings report.
"A couple people asked to look at it," he added. "If somebody came along with the right price, we would have to take a serious look at it."
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Savanna responds to Total's amended unsolicited offer for Savanna