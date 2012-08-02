版本:
CBS chief: 'Not actively' shopping outdoor ad business

LOS ANGELES Aug 2 CBS Corp is not looking to sell its outdoor advertising business but will consider any offers at the "right price," Chief Executive Les Moonves said on Thursday.

"We are not actively in the market to sell it. We are very pleased with how it's performing," Moonves told analysts on a conference call following the company's quarterly earnings report.

"A couple people asked to look at it," he added. "If somebody came along with the right price, we would have to take a serious look at it."

