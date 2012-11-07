版本:
CBS says most Super Bowl ads already sold

LOS ANGELES Nov 7 The CBS broadcast network has sold most of its ad inventory for next February's Super Bowl, Chief Executive Leslie Moonves said on Wednesday.

Some 30-second spots have sold for more than $4 million each for the TV broadcast on Feb. 3 of the championship game of the National Football League, Moonves told analysts after the company released its quarterly earnings.

CBS is a unit of CBS Corp.

