UPDATE 2-CBS chief slams Time Warner Cable, calls offer a "gesture"

By Liana B. Baker
Aug 6 CBS Corp Chief Executive Leslie
Moonves on Tuesday rejected the latest proposal by Time Warner
Cable Inc to end its blackout of the network and
dismissed the cable company's offer as a "public relations
gesture."
Even though both sides urged each other to return to the
negotiating table, talks seemed to have broken down, affecting
more than 3 million Time Warner Cable customers in New York, Los
Angeles and Dallas.
In a three-page letter released to the media on Tuesday,
Moonves said Time Warner Cable has not reached out to him in any
meaningful way to resolve the dispute.
On Monday, Time Warner Cable CEO Glenn Britt made a proposal
to Moonves in a letter that he also released to the media, but
Moonves said it was not a "sincere offer."
Time Warner Cable blacked out CBS-owned stations and cable
networks on Time Warner Cable's systems in two of the largest
U.S. markets, New York and Los Angeles, last Friday. The CBS.com
website was also affected.
It has deprived viewers of summer sci-fi hit "Under the
Dome" and live sports, such as golf, that air on the broadcast
network.
In New York, the fracas caught the attention of mayoral
candidates, including city Comptroller John Liu. He issued a
letter to Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Monday asking for an
emergency meeting to discuss penalties against Time Warner
Cable, including a possible termination of its franchise
agreement and a fine levied each day a cable channel is dark.
The city of New York declined to intervene. Rahul Merchant,
the city's chief information and innovation officer, said in a
statement it would be inappropriate for the city to take a side
in a dispute between two private companies.
Merchant urged both sides to resolve the dispute as soon as
possible, and said the city will exercise its authority to make
sure cable customers who cancel their service receive refunds.
Charlie Ergen, chairman of rival satellite provider Dish
Network Corp, predicted the blackout would lead to a
decline in CBS viewership and more "cord cutting" by customers
who drop their pay TV service.
"They will watch some other shows because they will realize
they don't miss it or they discovered new programming that they
didn't know existed before, or they went to the Internet and cut
the cord and never came back" Ergen said on a conference call
after his company reported quarterly results.
Dish has frequently taken channels off the air to gain
leverage in fee battles. Last Thursday, broadcaster Raycom Media
was blocked from Dish's system in a dispute that remains
unresolved.
CBS said it expected minimal impact to its nationwide
ratings from the standoff with Time Warner Cable. Through the
first four nights, it estimated a 1 percent decline in
viewership due to the blackout.
Moonves also said the cable company's offer on Monday to
sell CBS channels to subscribers one-by-one on an "a la carte"
basis an "empty gesture" and unrealistic and countered the cable
company to offer its pricy regional sports network channels in
the same manner.
In response to Moonves' letter, a Time Warner Cable
spokesman said: "We're disappointed that they've offered no
solutions; we've offered two. Our offer was sincere, and they
still haven't addressed the blocking of CBS.com."
On Monday, Time Warner Cable rival Verizon FiOS said
it was receiving requests for service from Time Warner Cable
customers who could not watch CBS.
Shares of CBS edged down 0.1 percent to $53.91, while Time
Warner Cable fell 2.1 percent to $113.97 on the New York Stock
Exchange.