UPDATE 1-Time Warner Cable, CBS trade barbs on day 7 of blackout

* CBS: Time Warner Cable trying to hurt CBS' online content
deals
* Time Warner Cable says CBS uses coercive practices
* Customers could miss PGA Championship if no deal reached
* Both parties confirm they are negotiating again
By Liana B. Baker
Aug 8 Online video streaming services like
Netflix and Amazon became a new sticking point in the
increasingly acrimonious talks between Time Warner Cable and
CBS, as the companies squared off on Thursday about how to treat
the new competitors.
Both companies confirmed they were back at the negotiating
table. But little progress was made toward ending the blackout
that had deprived more than 3 million Time Warner Cable
customers of CBS shows in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas.
A CBS Corp executive told a New York City Council
hearing on Thursday that negotiations with Time Warner Cable Inc
have "gone badly off course" and accused the cable
company of trying to negotiate terms that would limit CBS's
ability to do business with such online TV services as Netflix
Inc and Amazon.com Inc.
Martin Franks, an executive vice president at CBS, said Time
Warner Cable has been insisting on securing the same terms and
conditions of their last agreement which started in 2008 and
expired in June.
These would supply the cable company with some CBS content
for free, which online players such as Netflix pay "millions of
dollars to distribute."
"Perhaps their real aim here is to use those outdated terms
to hamstring our ability to do business with Netflix, Amazon,
Hulu Plus and other new entrants that pose a new competitive
threat to their former, cozy, unchallenged monopoly status,"
Franks said.
Martin added that "CBS is not going to become Time Warner
Cable's accomplice in trying to throttle those new services,"
referring to companies such as Netflix and Amazon.
Time Warner Cable called CBS' comments "erroneous."
A spokesman said that its expired and proposed agreements
with CBS "place no restriction on their ability to sell all of
their product to Netflix, Amazon, Intel or any other entity."
It also said it does limit CBS from giving its content away
for free online on its website or through apps.
A CBS spokeswoman later responded that Time Warner Cable had
given the broadcaster an ultimatum. Time Warner Cable either
does not want CBS doing deals in the digital space with
companies like Netflix or it wants to take all of CBS' online
content for free, CBS said.
A Time Warner Cable spokesman then added that the cable
company is willing to pay more for the same rights it had in a
previous agreement and that "CBS is countering by taking some of
those rights away and charging more and we don't think it's
right for customers to pay more while getting less."
The debate around online content comes while cable operators
are facing challenges from competitors such as Netflix that are
making inroads with viewers who can pay less to watch shows
online instead of paying for cable subscriptions. When a
subscriber cancels their cable TV subscription, it is known as
"cutting the cord."
"Cord cutting used to be an urban myth. It isn't anymore.
The numbers aren't huge but they are statistically significant,"
said Moffett Research analyst Craig Moffett in a research note.
Moffett estimates that about 898,000 U.S. households have
cut the cord in the past 12 months, up from 455,000 households
the previous year.
If the two companies fail to strike an agreement by Sunday,
Time Warner Cable customers in the affected cities will miss the
final day of golf's PGA Championship, the last tournament of the
four major golf events this year.
The blackout started last Friday when the two sides could
not reach an agreement on the fees that Time Warner Cable pays
CBS to carry some local stations owned by the broadcaster in
some of the largest U.S. TV markets.
Rory Whelan, Time Warner Cable's regional vice president of
government relations, in testimony at the same hearing about the
blackout, accused CBS of "coercive bundling practices" and said
CBS's blocking of Time Warner Cable's Internet content exhibits
conduct "beyond the pale."
Earlier this week, Time Warner Cable's chief executive,
Glenn Britt, made a proposal to CBS CEO Leslie Moonves to sell
CBS as a single channel, rather than part of a package, a move
Moonves dismissed as an empty gesture. [ID: nL1N0G70LX]
Aereo Inc, the online television venture backed by media
executive Barry Diller, said on Thursday it was expanding
service to Dallas, one of the cities affected by the blackout.