CBS CEO slams Time Warner Cable in memo over programming dispute

NEW YORK, July 23 CBS Corp Chief
Executive Officer Leslie Moonves issued a memo to employees on
Tuesday over an escalating programming fight with Time Warner
Cable that threatens to pull popular shows like "The Big Bang
Theory" off the air in several major markets.
The deadline to hammer out a new agreement between Time
Warner Cable and CBS has been moved to Thursday from
Wednesday.
The deadline was moved to Thursday morning at 9 a.m. not
because there was any progress but because of a technicality
related to FCC rule about pulling signals during a "sweeps"
month, according to a source familiar with the matter.
But the negotiations over how much Time Warner Cable will
pay CBS to carry the network in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas
are stalled, according to the memo.
"We have offered Time Warner Cable a short-term extension as
we continue to negotiate, but to date they have refused,"
Moonves wrote in the memo.
This is the latest battle between cable operators and media
companies in which the consumer stands to lose channels through
blackouts.
"As you can imagine, we don't take this situation lightly,"
Moonves said.
Indeed, for several quarters Moonves has trumpeted
retransmission fees - an industry term for how much cable,
satellite and telecommunications operators pay broadcast
networks to carry the channel - which bring in sizable revenue.
CBS has said it is on track to generate $1 billion in these
types of fees by 2017.
A Time Warner Cable spokesman was not immediately available
for comment.