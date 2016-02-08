RPT-With full power at CBS, CEO Moonves sees more aggressive move to digital

(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Jessica Toonkel
Feb 8 CBS Corp CEO Leslie Moonves, who
was given the additional title of executive chairman last week,
is planning more original content and looking at taking some of
his network's shows off the air and putting them exclusively on
its subscription-based CBS All Access service, to compete with
the growing popularity of Netflix Inc and Hulu.
It is a bold but not sudden move for the traditional
television executive running a network known for its older
viewers, who approached the digital TV revolution gingerly but
is now pushing his company to its forefront.
The network's push to ramp up its online All Access service
- which offers its shows on PCs, tablets and smartphones for
$5.99 a month - comes as media companies are rethinking their
business models and their relationships with streaming video
providers, treating them more like competitors than allies.
Advertising is still important for CBS - home of the Super
Bowl this year - but the focus is shifting to new revenue
streams.
"When I started this job 20 years ago, advertising was
everything to this company," Moonves told Reuters in an
interview in his Los Angeles office last Monday, as he prepared
to travel to the San Francisco Bay Area for the big game.
"Advertising will still remain important, but it's not nearly as
important as some of these new ways of getting revenue, such as
interactive."
Moonves is also considering putting shows on All Access from
the CW Network, its joint venture with Time Warner Inc's
Warner Bros, which produced the offbeat hits "Crazy
Ex-Girlfriend" and "Jane the Virgin." Ultimately, Moonves said
he wants the service to include content from its Showtime
subsidiary, best known for "Homeland" and "Dexter," and possibly
shows from other partners.
He would not say which CBS shows - which include hits such
as "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Good Wife" - would be
candidates for exclusive distribution on the All Access service,
but suggested it would be original content and shows that have
an avid fan base but not necessarily high ratings.
CBS already said last year that its new "Star Trek" series,
scheduled for 2017, would premiere on the network then switch
exclusively to All Access.
Moonves said CBS could have sold "Star Trek" to Netflix,
Amazon.com Inc or Hulu for "a pretty nice profit," but
instead is betting that it will attract more mobile-savvy
viewers willing to pay for subscriptions, which he hopes will be
more valuable in the long term.
"Star Trek" is for All Access what "House of Cards" was to
Netflix, he said.
Moonves now has complete control at CBS to push his digital
agenda. Two days after Moonves spoke to Reuters, longtime CBS
chairman and majority owner Sumner Redstone stepped aside and
Moonves was handed the chairman role, with the blessing of
Redstone's daughter Shari.
The day after that Redstone also stepped aside at his other
majority-owned media company Viacom, and his role went
to CEO Philippe Dauman, over the objections of Shari.
OLD-SCHOOL
Moonves, who splits his time between Beverly Hills and New
York and describes himself as an "old school media guy," has
spent most of his career in television, developing hits such as
"Friends" and "Everybody loves Raymond."
When Redstone split CBS from Viacom 10 years ago, investors
saw the mainstream broadcaster as the slow-moving company
catering to an older audience, compared to the young, scrappy
Viacom, whose networks include Nickelodeon and MTV. But CBS
shares have easily outperformed those of Viacom over the last
five years.
Mario Gabelli, the second-largest shareholder of Viacom and
CBS, wants to see Viacom take a page out of Moonves' digital
strategy playbook. "It's going to be tough to get into the
digital world and over-the-top," he told Reuters.
Digital success has helped Moonves gain favor with Shari
Redstone, who is vice-chair of the boards of CBS and Viacom, and
nominated Moonves for the CBS executive chairman role.
"Les and I get together frequently and he is always asking
me what companies I am investing in and what I am seeing," said
Shari Redstone, whose firm, Advancit Capital, invests in
early-stage companies in technology and media. "He is fascinated
with everything."
The 66-year-old Moonves may not be a millennial but he is
more familiar than most of his generation with the latest
technology. Delivery service Postmates and route-finder Waze are
two of his favorite apps. Every few months he visits Silicon
Valley to see what is new, and said he would be open to a seat
on the board of a media technology company one day.
It is unclear how exactly the CBS All Access service, which
launched 18 months ago, is doing. The network will not disclose
how many subscribers the service has, but Jefferies analyst John
Janedis estimates it is around 500,000. That is a fraction of
Netflix's tens of millions of viewers.
Moonves believes his relative success in the digital realm
may be down to the skepticism he brings from a pre-smartphone
era, and not just saying yes to new ideas.
"I am the old-fashioned guy," he said. "My job at the
company is to be Dr. No."
Looking back, he is glad CBS said no to buying a stake in
online streaming service Hulu, saying his team convinced him it
did not make sense and that CBS would be better off controlling
its own content.
"It was bold in the sense that they were not afraid of being
perceived as a Luddite of a company," said Pivotal Research
analyst Brian Wieser. "It was the right decision because it did
not limit their strategic choices in what could be a
fast-changing business."
Moonves admits he was worried about losing ratings,
upsetting the network's affiliates and cannibalizing its
business with the launch of All Access, but is now fully behind
it.
"We are investing in the future of All Access, which we
think is an important part of our future," he said.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Additional reporting by Lisa
