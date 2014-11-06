CBS launches online live-streaming news service

UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
Nov 6 CBS Corp launched a digital streaming news network, CBSN, that will show live, anchored news coverage for its streaming customers.
CBSN will be available on CBSNews.com and through connected devices such as Amazon.com Inc's Fire TV and Roku TV, CBS said.
The company launched a digital video-on-demand and live-streaming service last month as it aimed to win back viewers who are increasingly turning to the Internet for entertainment. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.