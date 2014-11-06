CBS launches online live-streaming news service

Nov 6 CBS Corp launched a digital streaming news network, CBSN, that will show live, anchored news coverage for its streaming customers.

CBSN will be available on CBSNews.com and through connected devices such as Amazon.com Inc's Fire TV and Roku TV, CBS said.

The company launched a digital video-on-demand and live-streaming service last month as it aimed to win back viewers who are increasingly turning to the Internet for entertainment. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)