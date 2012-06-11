版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 12日 星期二 03:42 BJT

New Issue-CBS Operations sells $900 mln notes in 2 parts

JUNE 11 CBS Operations Inc, a wholly
owned subsidiary of CBS Corp, on Monday sold $900
million of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said market
sources.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned total of $800 million. 	
    Citigroup, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the active
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: CBS OPERATIONS INC	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 1.95 PCT    MATURITY     7/1/2017	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.858   FIRST PAY    1/1/2013	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 2.191 PCT    SETTLEMENT   6/20/2012	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 150 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS	
    	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 4.85 PCT    MATURITY     7/1/2042	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 97.406   FIRST PAY    1/1/2013	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 5.018 PCT    SETTLEMENT   6/20/2012	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 230 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐