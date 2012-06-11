New Issue-CBS Operations sells $900 mln notes in 2 parts

BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces HSR clearance
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance for collaboration and license agreement with CSL
JUNE 11 CBS Operations Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of CBS Corp, on Monday sold $900 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said market sources. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned total of $800 million. Citigroup, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CBS OPERATIONS INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 1.95 PCT MATURITY 7/1/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.858 FIRST PAY 1/1/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.191 PCT SETTLEMENT 6/20/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 4.85 PCT MATURITY 7/1/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 97.406 FIRST PAY 1/1/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.018 PCT SETTLEMENT 6/20/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 230 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance for collaboration and license agreement with CSL
Feb 17 Accenture Plc said on Friday it would create 15,000 jobs in the United States, as IT services firms brace for a more protectionist U.S. technology visa program under President Donald Trump.
* Adamas to present new ADS-5102 data from phase 2 trial in walking impairment associated with multiple sclerosis at actrims forum 2017