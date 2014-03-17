CBS Outdoor aims to raise up to $560 mln in IPO

Goldman Sachs quarterly profit surges 80 pct
April 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported an 80 percent jump in quarterly profit as the Wall Street bank benefited from a pick up in global equity and debt offerings.
March 17 Outdoor advertising company CBS Outdoor Americas Inc plans to raise up to $560 million through an initial public offering of 20 million shares, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
The company, part of media conglomerate CBS Corp, said the shares are expected to be priced at between $26 and $28 per share.
* Goldman Sachs reports first quarter earnings per common share of $5.15 and increases the quarterly dividend to $0.75 per common share