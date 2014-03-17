版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 17日 星期一 20:19 BJT

CBS Outdoor aims to raise up to $560 mln in IPO

March 17 Outdoor advertising company CBS Outdoor Americas Inc plans to raise up to $560 million through an initial public offering of 20 million shares, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company, part of media conglomerate CBS Corp, said the shares are expected to be priced at between $26 and $28 per share.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐