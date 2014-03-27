CBS Outdoor prices IPO at $28 per share

BRIEF-GE Q1 results press release
Please click on the link below for GE's quarterly earnings press release: Source text:
March 27 CBS Outdoor Americas Inc said it priced its initial public offering at $28 per share, valuing the outdoor advertising company at about $3.36 billion.
CBS Outdoor, part of media conglomerate CBS Corp, will raise about $560 million from the offering of 20 million shares at that price, which is at the high end of its planned $26 and $28 range.
The company's shares will start trading on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CBSO." (Reporting by Avik Das and Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Please click on the link below for GE's quarterly earnings press release: Source text:
* Lowe's Companies Inc - CEO Robert A. Niblock's 2016 total compensation was $12.7 million versus $13.2 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2plrYvl) Further company coverage:
April 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.