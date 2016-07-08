CBS Corp's radio unit files for IPO

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
July 8 CBS Radio Inc filed for an initial public offering with U.S. securities regulators on Friday, months after its parent, CBS Corp, said it would explore strategic alternatives for its radio business.
CBS Corp Chief Executive Les Moonves said in March that the media company would explore a number of options, including a possible spin-off similar to the one it did with its outdoor advertising business in 2014.
CBS Radio set a nominal fundraising target of $100 million in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (bit.ly/29wTzRj)
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.
CBS Radio, which has over 117 radio stations, focuses on sports, news, music and entertainment.
The company, founded in 1928, reported revenue of $264.1 million for quarter ended March 31, down from $271.1 million a year earlier. Operating income was $55.7 million, up from $52.7 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.