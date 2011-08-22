CCB says in talks to extend cooperation with BoA

BEIJING Aug 22 China Construction Bank , the world's No. 2 bank by market capitalisation, said it has extended its cooperation with Bank of America-Merrill Lynch until the end of 2012 and that the two banks are in talks for possible cooperation after 2012.

The nature of cooperation between the two banks was not immediately clear.

Sources told Reuters earlier this month that Bank of America Corp has held exploratory talks with the principal investment funds of Kuwait and Qatar about selling part of its $17 billion stake in China Construction Bank.

(Reporting by Kelvin Soh and Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Ken Wills)