CCB says in talks to extend cooperation with BoA

* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
BEIJING Aug 22 China Construction Bank , the world's No. 2 bank by market capitalisation, said it has extended its cooperation with Bank of America-Merrill Lynch until the end of 2012 and that the two banks are in talks for possible cooperation after 2012.
The nature of cooperation between the two banks was not immediately clear.
Sources told Reuters earlier this month that Bank of America Corp has held exploratory talks with the principal investment funds of Kuwait and Qatar about selling part of its $17 billion stake in China Construction Bank.
(Reporting by Kelvin Soh and Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Almadex Minerals announces increase to previously announced proposed private placement