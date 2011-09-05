UPDATE 1-CCB says BofA agreement extended to 2016

(Adds detail of Temasek purchase of BofA stake)
HONG KONG, Sept 5 China Construction Bank Corp
, the world's second-largest lender by
market value, said a cooperation agreement with Bank of America
Corp has been extended to the end of 2016.
This renewal was premised on an initial 2005 agreement
between the two banks to cooperate on areas such as investment
banking and e-banking among others, CCB said on Monday.
BofA sold about half its stake in China Construction Bank
for $8.3 billion last week, in its latest effort to shed assets
and boost capital.
Separately on Monday, Singapore state investor Temasek
said it bought 4.4 billion CCB shares, about a third
the stake BofA put up for sale. Temasek paid HK$4.94 a share and
HK$21.7bn ($2.8bn) in total.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Dan Lalor)