RPT-China Construction Bank H1 net profit up 31 pct

BRIEF-B2Gold Q4 consolidated gold revenue was $181.2 mln
* B2Gold Corp. reports record 2016 gold production; Fekola project mine construction ahead of schedule & now on target for an October 2017 production start
HONG KONG Aug 21 China Construction Bank , the world's No. 2 bank by market capitalisation, reported a higher-than-expected 31 percent rise in first-half earnings, helped by strong growth in fee-and-commission income.
CCB said it made a net profit of 92.8 billion yuan in January-June, compared with market expectations for a 92.3 billion yuan net profit and higher than the 70.7 billion yuan it made a year ago.
The bank is also China's biggest mortgage lender and most exposed to the country's red-hot real estate sector, with investors pushing its shares down by over a fifth in the past three months as worries about a property bubble grow.
Bank of America Corp owns about 10 percent of CCB and has held exploratory talks with the principal investment funds of Kuwait and Qatar about selling part of the stake, sources have said. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Miral Fahmy)
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to set up subsidiary Haisco (U.S.) Medtech Inc
* Says the co's wholly owned unit EPCOS AG will transfer 51 percent stake in RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd. to Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd, a unit of Qualcomm Inc