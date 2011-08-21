UPDATE 1-CCB H1 net profit up 31 pct, beats view

(Adds details, analyst quote)
* H1 net profit 92.8 bln yuan vs 92.3 bln yuan expected
* NPL ratio 1.03 pct (was 1.09 pct at end-Q1
* NIM at 2.66 pct (was 2.69 pct at end-Q1
* Loan book grew 8 pct to 5.99 trln yuan
* Says strictly controlling loans to local govt
By Kelvin Soh and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Aug 21 China Construction Bank
, the world's No. 2 bank by market capitalisation,
reported on Sunday a 31 percent rise in first-half earnings as
strong growth in its financial advisory services helped boost
earnings.
CCB said it made a net profit of 92.8 billion
yuan in January-June, better than market expectations for a 92.3
billion yuan net profit and higher than the 70.7 billion yuan it
made a year ago.
"China's economy is expected to maintain steady growth, but
the growth rate is likely to slow," CCB said in a statement
posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
"While the risk of inflation seems to be controllable, the
task of economic structural adjustment and transformation of
development patterns remains arduous."
It also said it was strictly controlling loans granted to
local government financing vehicles (LGFV), but did not give
exact numbers. Such loans have been singled out by China's
banking regulators as a possible hot spot that could lead to a
spike in bad loans.
"Loans to local government financing vehicles are still the
biggest worry right now," said Sheng Nan, a Shanghai-based
analyst with UOB-Kay Hian. "It has the potential to be very
serious, and we will be asking for more details on this."
Local governments are banned from borrowing directly from
banks, and so many of them set up financing vehicles which take
loans to fund infrastructure projects. These vehicles have
chalked up an estimated 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.68 trillion) of
loans as of end-2010, according to China's state auditor.
The bank is also China's biggest mortgage lender and most
exposed to the country's red-hot real estate sector, with
investors pushing its shares down by over a fifth in the past
three months as worries about a property bubble grow.
Bank of America Corp owns about 10 percent of CCB's
Hong Kong-listed shares and has held exploratory talks with the
principal investment funds of Kuwait and Qatar about selling
part of the stake, sources have said.
Non-performing loans stood at 1.03 percent, down from 1.09
percent at the end of the first quarter. Concern has been
growing that NPLs may spike if there is an economic slowdown, as
many banks extended huge loans to kickstart the economy during
the global financial crisis of 2008.
Net interest margin, which measures loan profitability,
narrowed to 2.66 percent from 2.69 percent at the end of the
first quarter.
Total net loans and advances hit 5.99 trillion yuan, up 8
percent from the 5.53 trillion yuan loan book it recorded at the
end of December 2010.
Banks in China have been under pressure to control lending,
and rivals such as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
have already announced lower lending
targets this year.
Helping boost earnings was fee and commission income, which
rose 41 percent from a year ago to 47.7 billion yuan. CCB has an
investment banking and securities arm CCB International, which
is based out of Hong Kong.
However, some analysts have questioned if such rapid growth
is sustainable in the rest of the year, with banking regulators
looking more closely at wealth management products.
"We believe some of the fee growth actually represents
cannibalisation of spread income," UBS analyst Sarah Wu wrote in
a note before the earnings. "The recent regulatory warning on
wealth management products could slow issuance volumes in H2."
CCB shares have fallen by almost a quarter in the past 3
months, lagging the 15 percent decline during the same period on
the benchmark Hang Seng Index .
