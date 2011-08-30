CCB says to sign strategic agreement with BofA within days

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
HONG KONG Aug 30 China Construction Bank Corp , the world's No.2 lender by market value, said on Tuesday that it will sign a five-year strategic cooperation agreement with Bank of America Corp within days.
CCB also said in a statement that it understood the reason for BofA's stake sale, and that the U.S. lender had said it remained committed as a long-term investor.
BofA sold about half of its stake in CCB for $8.3 billion on Monday, in its latest effort to shed assets and boost capital. (Reporting by Victoria Bi; Editing by Chris Lewis)
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out on a major takeover deal last month, said on Wednesday it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower.