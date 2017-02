HONG KONG Aug 31 About a third of the stake, or 4.93 billion shares, in China Construction Bank Corp that Bank of America Corp sold on Monday went to overseas funds, the Chinese lender said on Wednesday.

The remaining two-thirds, or 8.15 billion shares, were sold to institutional investors, CCB said in a Chinese-language statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange, without giving further details.

BofA sold about half of its stake in CCB on Monday, pocketing more than $8 billion as it looks to shed assets and boost capital. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)