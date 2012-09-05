版本:
China's Lenovo to buy Brazilian electronics firm CCE

SAO PAULO/HONG KONG, Sept 5 China's Lenovo Group Ltd agreed to buy Brazil's largest domestic consumer electronics maker CCE for 300 million reais ($148 million), according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The deal comes as the world's No. 2 PC maker by sales looks towards Brazil's promising consumer market to offset slowing profit growth both at home and in developed markets.

