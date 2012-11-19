版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 19日

Pacific Rubiales to buy C&C Energia

Nov 19 Oil and natural gas producer Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp said it will buy C&C Energia Ltd in a deal valued at about C$499 million ($497.3 million) to create a Colombia-focused junior exploration company.

The offer of about C$7.81 per share represents a premium of 4 percent to C&C Energia's Friday close of C$7.50.

