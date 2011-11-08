UPDATE 2-Greek Coca-Cola bottler profit down 28 pct

* Q3 profit 156 million euros, vs 185 mln forecast

* Sales fall 5 pct, cites debt crisis in Greece, rest of Europe

* Lowers three-year free cash flow and investment targets

* Shares up 0.9 percent (Adds CEO interview, share price)

ATHENS, Nov 8 Coca-Cola Hellenic HLBr.AT, the world's No. 2 bottler of Coca-Cola Co soft drinks, posted a 28 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by the deep recession in its home market in Greece and weak consumer spending elsewhere in Europe.

Athens-based CCH, which bottles Coke in 28 countries, posted a 28 percent drop in third-quarter net profit to 156 million euros ($214 million), excluding one-off items, compared with a forecast for 185 million.

"The sharp deterioration in consumer confidence and continued pressure from input costs combined with the impact on our comparable results of last year's heat wave in several key countries impacted both volume and profitability in the third quarter," chief executive Dimitris Lois said on Tuesday.

Recession in Greece for a fourth consecutive year due to severe austerity the country is implementing to avoid default and tough economic conditions in other euro zone countries, like Italy, Spain and Portugal, are hitting CCH's performance.

CCH also lowered both its three-year free cash flow and investment targets to 1.35 billion euros from 1.6 billion and 1.5 billion euros respectively.

"The lower guidance ... indicates that CCH is expecting pressure in key markets to continue in the near term," said an Athens-based analyst who declined to be named.

Lois told Reuters sales were unlikely to drop much further in Greece. "We are waiting to see the new austerity measures. But, to be honest, there is a limit to what consumers can take," Lois said. "At this stage we are very close to this limit, so I am not expecting a further huge deterioration."

CCH shares were up 1.0 percent at 0935 GMT, with the broader Athens bourse's general index 1.8 percent higher.

STABILISING GREECE

Sales volumes dropped 5 percent to 582 million unit cases, led by a drop in volumes in debt-laden Greece and Italy. Lois said the situation in Greece improved in the third quarter thanks to pricing initiatives and a better tourism season.

To help deal with the impact of a debt crisis spreading across Europe and rising raw material costs, CCH said it was cutting costs to save about 42 million euros this year and another 46 million annually from 2012.

Net profit for the nine months also dropped 28 percent, to 302 million euros, compared with a forecast for 331 million.

CCH stock trades at 12 times estimated 2011 earnings, compared with a multiple of 12 for peer Coca-Cola Enterprises. . ($1 = 0.727 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Deepa Babington)