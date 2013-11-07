Greek Coke bottler Q3 net falls 5 pct, as forecast

ATHENS Nov 7 Coca-Cola HBC ,
the world's No. 2 bottler of Coca-Cola, reported a 5
percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Thursday due to
slower growth in Russia and softer demand in markets hit by
economic austerity measures.
The company said net profit excluding restructuring costs
and other one-off items fell to 148 million euros ($200.21
million), broadly in line with the consensus analyst forecast in
a Reuters poll.
"We anticipate that trading conditions will remain difficult
for the rest of 2013," CC HBC's Chief Executive Dimitris Lois
said in a statement.
CC HBC buys syrup concentrate from Coca-Cola and then bottles
and distributes the U.S. group's drinks in 28 countries from
Russia to Nigeria.
Tough economic conditions in Greece, Italy, Hungary and
Romania and slower growth in the bottler's biggest market,
Russia, hit sales. Volume declined 3 percent to 575 million unit
cases, lower than analysts had forecast.
Significant cost savings offset some of the sales decline
and foreign exchange losses.
Earlier this year, Coca-Cola HBC shifted its tax base from
debt-laden Greece to Switzerland and moved its primary listing
to London to improve access to capital markets.
($1 = 0.7392 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)