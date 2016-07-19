版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 05:08 BJT

Board of Brazil's CCR approves sale of $385 mln in local notes

SAO PAULO, July 19 The board of CCR SA , Brazil's largest toll road operator, approved on Tuesday a plan to sell up to 1.25 billion reais ($385 million) in local debt notes, according to a securities filing. ($1 = 3.2480 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chris Reese)

