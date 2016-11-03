Brazil's CCR may bid in upcoming airport auctions -CFO

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SAO PAULO Nov 3 Brazilian toll road operator CCR SA may participate in government auctions for rights to run airports in the states of Bahia, Ceara, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, Chief Financial Officer Arthur Piotto Filho told Reuters on Thursday.
Separately, the company reported in a securities filing that net income more than quadrupled from a year earlier to 1.15 billion reais ($355 million) due to one-time revenue from the sale of remote payment operator STP.
($1 = 3.24 reais)
(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Tom Brown)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
