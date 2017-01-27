UPDATE 2-Brazil's CCR seeks $1.27 bln in share offering

(Adds details about the offering and market context)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's
largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion
reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering,
becoming the latest local company to return to the equity
markets for fresh capital.
The plan involves the sale of as many as 221.23 million
common shares in a so-called restricted-efforts offering, CCR
said in a Friday securities filing.
The offer could be increased by 15 percent in the event of
robust investor demand, it said.
Reuters reported last week that CCR was in talks with banks
regarding an offer to finance potential acquisitions. Sources
told Reuters on Thursday that about 4 billion reais could be
raised, depending on market conditions.
CCR estimated the total value of the transaction based on
Thursday's closing price for the common shares, at 15.82 reais
each. Existing shareholders will be given priority in the deal,
the filing said.
The company expects to price the offering by Feb. 9.
Proceeds will go to the company's coffers entirely, the filing
said, noting that they will be used to strengthen CCR's balance
sheet and fund purchases of operating licenses.
The deal underscores newfound confidence in Brazil among
investors, reflecting government efforts to rebalance public
finances and revive an economy struggling with its worst
recession ever.
Brazil's busiest pipeline of bond and equity offerings in at
least six years is being fueled by optimism in the country's
ability to emerge from a two-year recession.
In the current window, which opened in mid-January and may
extend for another two weeks, Brazilian companies have raised
almost $7 billion.
At least two initial public offerings worth about 2.5
billion reais are slated in coming weeks. Movida Participações
SA's IPO is slated to price on Feb. 6, and that of peer Unidas
SA could be finalized three days later.
Public offerings with restricted efforts differ from
standard equity offerings in that a company does not have to
request registration of the plan with securities industry
watchdog CVM, only qualified investors can participate, and the
deals cannot be marketed through road shows or the media.
CCR hired the investment banking unit of Banco Bradesco SA
to manage the deal, alongside those of Grupo BTG Pactual SA,
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Banco do Brasil SA, Itaú Unibanco Holding
SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA.
(Editing by Alonso Soto and Jason Neely)