UPDATE 1-Chile brewer CCU net rises on strong demand

SANTIAGO, Aug 1 Chilean brewer and bottler CCU's second-quarter net profit rose 10.9 percent year-on-year, boosted by strong domestic demand in the Andean nation even as volume sales in Argentina fell, the company said on Wednesday. CCU , Chile's largest brewer, said it wa s facing divergent scenarios for its business in Chile and Argentina. "In Chile, we see a positive scenario as margins recover, especially in the beers (division) following the erosion in the last two quarters, and as private consumption grows and demand remains robust," CCU said. "Meanwhile in Argentina, the political and economic environment presents itself as a challenge that is diminishing strength in the sector and affecting our volumes," the company added. CCU said net profit grew 10.9 percent in the second quarter to 11.311 billion pesos ($22.5 million). Consolidated sales increased 9.7 percent on the year to 218.020 billion pesos. CCU, which has operations in Chile and Argentina, is controlled by the local Luksic family's Quinenco holding company and Heineken.