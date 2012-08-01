UPDATE 1-Chile brewer CCU net rises on strong demand

SANTIAGO, Aug 1 Chilean brewer and bottler CCU's
second-quarter net profit rose 10.9 percent
year-on-year, boosted by strong domestic demand in the Andean
nation even as volume sales in Argentina fell, the company said
on Wednesday.
CCU , Chile's largest brewer, said it wa s facing divergent
scenarios for its business in Chile and Argentina.
"In Chile, we see a positive scenario as margins recover,
especially in the beers (division) following the erosion in the
last two quarters, and as private consumption grows and demand
remains robust," CCU said.
"Meanwhile in Argentina, the political and economic
environment presents itself as a challenge that is diminishing
strength in the sector and affecting our volumes," the company
added.
CCU said net profit grew 10.9 percent in the second quarter
to 11.311 billion pesos ($22.5 million).
Consolidated sales increased 9.7 percent on the year to
218.020 billion pesos.
CCU, which has operations in Chile and Argentina, is
controlled by the local Luksic family's Quinenco
holding company and Heineken.