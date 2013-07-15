Board members quit Eike Batista's CCX coal company

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 15 Brazilian coal miner CCX
, part of billionaire Eike Batista's EGX group, said
on Monday that two of its board members had resigned, the latest
high-profile departures from the conglomerate of mining, energy
and logistics companies.
CCX, whose operations are focused on Colombia, said in a
securities commission filing that Bruno de Rossi Chevalier and
Rodolpho Tourinho Neto resigned from their positions. The
company gave no reasons.
In June, Batista postponed plans to delist CCX, citing
unfavorable market conditions. He had planned to delist CCX by
buying back its shares in exchange for stock in other EBX
companies.
Last week, four of the six board members of shipbuilder OSX
Brasil SA resigned.
One day earlier, two board members quit OGX Petroleo e Gas
SA as the group's flagship has failed to deliver on
promised oil production.