CCX Carvao da Colombia says investor group makes $170 mln bid

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 12 Coal miner CCX Carvao da Colombia SA has received a $170 million acquisition offer from Blackstone Advisory Partners, financial advisers to a group of sovereign funds and large investors, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.

The proposal includes the net debt of the Rio de Janeiro-based company that is developing the open pit mining projects Cañaverales and Papayal and an underground mining project in Colombia's La Guajira department.

CCX said it still has "pending conditions" relating to the negotiation of the sale of three coal mines in Colombia to Yildirim Holding AS, but said the new offer is "more immediate and economically more interesting."

CCX's board of directors will meet in the next few days to discuss the terms of the acquisition offer, the filing said.

CCX was created in 2012 as result of the spin-off from MPX Energia S.A., the energy company of former Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, following MPX's alliance with the Germany's E.ON.

Batista still chairs the CCX board.

Blackstone, a unit of Blackstone Group LP, could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Editing by Diane Craft)